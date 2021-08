Sign-up now to volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s 26th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. behind the shopping center at 18386 Soledad Canyon Road. Those interested in participating are required to register in advance starting Monday at santaclaritavolunteers.com. All volunteers, regardless of age, are required to pre-register online by Friday, Sept. 17.