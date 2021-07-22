Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Quad Cities earns historic first win to kick off Junior Little League state tourney

By Hugh Bernreuter
Posted by 
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW, MI – In a season of firsts, Quad Cities added two more to its 2021 Junior Little League resume. Quad Cities, comprised of players from the Galesburg-Augusta and Climax-Scotts school districts, played its first Junior (14-under) Little League state tournament game Thursday, claiming its first Junior Little League state tournament win with a 7-2 decision over Swan Valley at the Saginaw Township South Little League Field.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petoskey, MI
Saginaw, MI
Sports
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Constantine, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad Cities#Junior Little League#Mi#The Galesburg Augusta#Portage#Swan Valley#Morgan Robar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Saginaw, MIPosted by
MLive

$2.2M upgrade to Saginaw’s Garber Courts aimed at tennis, pickleball enthusiasts

SAGINAW, MI — Investors here envision rallying community interest in tennis and pickleball by investing $2.2 million in a generations-old Saginaw public athletics venue. Construction crews expect to finish overhaul of Garber Courts by the fall, when 16 tennis and pickleball courts open again to the public. The site’s management team launched the renovation project to replace the cracked, dilapidated playing surface at the courts, located on Fordney near Ezra Rust.

Comments / 0

Community Policy