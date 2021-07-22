Quad Cities earns historic first win to kick off Junior Little League state tourney

SAGINAW, MI – In a season of firsts, Quad Cities added two more to its 2021 Junior Little League resume. Quad Cities, comprised of players from the Galesburg-Augusta and Climax-Scotts school districts, played its first Junior (14-under) Little League state tournament game Thursday, claiming its first Junior Little League state tournament win with a 7-2 decision over Swan Valley at the Saginaw Township South Little League Field.