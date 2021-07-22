Cancel
TV Series

'Ted Lasso' Editors Talk Emmy Noms, Season 2 in THR's 'Behind The Screen'

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 11 days ago
Emmy-nominated Ted Lasso editors A.J. Catoline and Melissa McCoy discuss their work on season one and preview season 2 in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. The hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso–which follows Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired to coach a Premier...

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
Jason Sudeikis
Allen Iverson
TV Series
Entertainment
Apple TV
TV & Videos
Football
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Ted Lasso’: Hannah Waddingham Teases Rebecca’s ‘Hopeful’ Season 2 Romance

While AFC Richmond is focusing on scoring goals in Season 2 of Ted Lasso, team owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) is taking time to explore romance. After struggling to get through her public divorce with Rupert (Anthony Head) in Season 1, she’s taking the plunge and navigating the dating world with a little help from her friends, of course. “She’s not got everything figured out,” Emmy-nominee Waddingham admits.
SoccerCollider

‘Ted Lasso’: Where Season 1 Left Off and What's Ahead for Season 2 of the Beloved Sports Comedy

Over the course of the last year, audiences of all ages, cooped up in their homes during the pandemic, fell in love with the AppleTV+ breakout hit Ted Lasso. The series is an unexpectedly heartwarming sports comedy centering on titular hero Ted Lasso, played by Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis. Ted, a lovable U.S. football coach is thrown into the deep end when he accepts a position as a European football coach in England for the struggling Premier League team A.F.C. Richmond. Ted is not welcomed into the organization with open arms, as the team is understandably hesitant to welcome a completely inexperienced American as their coach. After all, how could they trust someone that says tea tastes like “hot brown water”?
Mashed

The Reason Ted Lasso's Shortbread Biscuits Will Be Different In Season 2

"Ted Lasso," the Apple TV+ series that was nominated for a whopping 20 Emmy awards this year (via Deadline), is back with its second season, and we are so pumped to hear what pearls of wit and wisdom Lasso will be spewing. Who doesn't love when Lasso is explaining to his son what a scone tastes like (via CNET)? "It's like a muffin, except it sucks all of the spit out of your mouth." Truth.
TV & VideosFremont Tribune

REVIEW: 'Ted Lasso' roars back for season two

If you have no clue who “Ted Lasso” is, now might be the time to learn. Nominated for 20 Emmys, the AppleTV+ series was a balm for audiences stuck in the house during the coronavirus pandemic. Like a modern-day Forrest Gump, he “aw-shucksed” his way into the head office of...
CelebritiesDecider

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ a True Story? The Inspiration Behind Jason Sudeikis’ Character

Even before Apple TV+ Original sports comedy-drama series Ted Lasso made history by earning 20 nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, people were going wild for the series and its amazing ensemble cast led by lovable fish out of water Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), American Division II football coach turned professional soccer coach in England. Just like the characters in the show, we can’t help but love Lasso despite (or because of?) his ever-positive attitude, total lack of soccer knowledge or experience, and penchant for making social and cultural faux-pas in his new British home.
TV SeriesComicBook

Ted Lasso Co-Creator Talks the Surprising Fan Feedback to the Series

Audiences first met Ted Lasso in 2013, with Jason Sudeikis appearing as the character in a series of NBC promos, leaving most viewers shocked by the announcement years later that the figure would headline his own series on Apple TV+. Understandably, audiences were somewhat dubious about how effectively a character from a commercial could translate into their own sitcom, only for Ted Lasso's debut in 2020 to result in an overwhelmingly supportive reception from fans, made all the more unlikely given the global pandemic. Rather than being received with cynicism, Ted Lasso proved to be a beacon of hope that audiences were desperate for, which co-creator Brendan Hunt was shocked to discover while scrolling through Twitter. Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23rd.
Primetimer

In Season 2, the Ted Lasso phenomenon has not yet consumed Ted Lasso

"With such a lofty status come exaggerated expectations for the follow-up, and Ted Lasso Season 2 acknowledges the pressure its under by putting its titular coach (played by SAG Award winner Jason Sudeikis) on the spot," says Ben Travers of the Apple TV+ series. "His team, AFC Richmond, has been relegated to the EFL Championship division after last year’s season-ending loss, and now they find themselves stuck in a historic streak of ties. (Ted does acknowledge the irony in his predicament, seeing as he routinely forgot ties were even possible during his first season in soccer.) All of this has happened since the new coach came to town, so no matter how many skeptics he’s charmed, the buck has to stop with him. Toss in the lingering pain from his recent divorce as well as a young son living an ocean apart and Ted’s unflagging optimism faces its toughest test yet."
TV SeriesBoston Globe

‘Ted Lasso’ continues to charm in season 2

“Ted Lasso” arrived last summer at a moment when the pandemic and the bitter lead-up to the election had people down. The Apple TV+ comedy series, in which an American football coach becomes a life coach for a British soccer team, became a balm of sorts. The country was struggling with partisan battles, many of them about the dangers of COVID-19, but here was this folksy guy with an optimistic worldview and a refusal to succumb to negativity and divisiveness. We could root for him and his aspirational good nature unequivocally.
SoccerMac Observer

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Suffering Second Season Syndrome?

There is a concept in soccer known as ‘second season’ syndrome. It is usually applied to a player who unexpectedly overachieves in their first season but finds it hard to maintain those standards in the next. Ted Lasso certainly surpassed all expectations when it first arrived on Apple TV+. Can it maintain those high standards for season two?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ted Lasso's 11 funniest and most inspirational lines from Season 1

Yes, you can BELIEVE it: Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ series that shocked the world and became a beloved hit in 2020 is coming back later this week with its Season 2 premiere. So to celebrate, we’re doing a post a day until Friday about the Jason Sudeikis series that’s about more than a first-time soccer coach figuring out how to lead AFC Richmond. We started with the origins of how the series was born out of the NBC ads; we shared the shortbread biscuits recipe; Brett Goldstein spoke to us about playing Roy Kent, and Alex McDaniel wrote about what the show taught us about abuse, recovery and the pitfalls of revenge.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ is Just as Therapeutic in Season Two Episode One “Goodbye Earl”

Tissues at the ready. Ted Lasso is back and ready to make us cry, laugh, and wish we had English accents. This emotional roller coaster of a comedy was exactly the kind of wholesome medicine we needed during the pandemic, so it’s no surprise that Apple TV+’s original series has earned itself a record-breaking 20 Emmy nominations for season one and has the No.1 viewership spot on the streaming service. Premiering on July 15th, Ted Lasso reminds us that, for a show about an English soccer team, it’s hardly about the sport at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy