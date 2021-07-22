Nevada GOP House candidate posts higher fundraising numbers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Republican running in a southern Nevada congressional race is reporting he raised more money in the initial weeks of his campaign than initially tallied.

Noah Malgeri filed an amended campaign fundraising report with the Federal Election Commission showing he raised nearly $39,000 in recent weeks and started July with more than $32,000 in his campaign account.

His initial report for the second quarter of the year showed he raised less than half that.

Malgeri is running in next year’s election to represent the 3rd Congressional District which covers much of suburban Las Vegas.

Democrat Susie Lee currently represents the district and has raised more than half a million dollars in recent months for her reelection.

Two other Republicans in the race, April Becker and Mark Robertson, reported raising six figures in the period from April through June.

A third GOP candidate John Kovacs has declared as a candidate with the FEC but has not yet posted a fundraising report. Another Republican candidate Reinier Prijten has filed papers with the FEC indicating he ended his campaign