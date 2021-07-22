Cancel
Washington State

Rep. Hank Johnson arrested in Washington voting law protest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A suburban Atlanta congressman was among nine people arrested Thursday for blocking the door of a Senate office building in Washington while protesting inaction on Democratic voting law proposals.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, a Lithonia Democrat, said in a statement after his arrest that he was protesting “Senate inaction on voting rights legislation & filibuster reform. In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in good trouble.”

A number of members of the Congressional Black Caucus had spoken at a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court urging Congress to change filibuster rules that allow a minority of 41 or more senators to block legislation. They say such changes were needed to pass laws creating nationwide standards to mandate early voting and automatic voter registration, limit gerrymandering and put back in place reviews of voting rules in areas with a history of discrimination. Congressional Republicans oppose the proposals.

Johnson and others later marched to the Senate office building. U.S. Capitol Police confirmed they arrested two men and seven women. The statement from Capitol Police said demonstrators were arrested for “illegal demonstration activity” after being warned three times to stop. Demonstrators often seek to be arrested on U.S. Capitol grounds as part of civil disobedience actions.

Video posted online shows the demonstrators blocking a door while chanting “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! The filibuster has got to go!” and “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Francys Johnson, the former head of the Georgia chapter of the NAACP, was also among those taken into custody.

Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Ohio primaries may signal mood of 2022 midterm race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A pair of special congressional primaries Tuesday in Ohio could serve as litmus tests for the moods of the Republican and Democratic parties heading into next year’s mid-term elections. After the stinging defeat of one of his endorsed congressional candidates in Texas last week, former President...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Wagner announces reelection bid in Missouri’s 2nd District

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner will seek a sixth term representing suburban St. Louis in Congress. Wagner, 58, announced her reelection bid on Tuesday in Missouri’s 2nd District, which covers mostly middle class and affluent parts of the St. Louis suburbs. She said in a statement that she’s running again “because Missourians need a principled, experienced fighter who will hold the Biden Administration accountable and stand up for what we believe and hold dear to our hearts.”
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Associated Press

Detroit mayor faces primary field in bid for 3rd term

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Duggan is seeking his third consecutive term as Detroit’s mayor, facing off in the city’s primary Tuesday against a group that includes several challengers familiar to city voters. Joining Duggan on the nonpartisan ballot were Anthony Adams, Tom Barrow, Kiawana Brown, Myya Jones, Jasahn Larsosa, Charleta...

