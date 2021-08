GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed with no estimate on when it may reopen after the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area was targeted by flash floods, again, this time over a 3-day period. Lanes in both directions were blocked by debris from the burn scar of the fire that burned 32,631 acres last summer. (credit: CDOT) It’s not only the debris blocking the road that is causing issues, but that debris caused “extreme damage” according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. More heavy rain and flooding hit the area on July 31 just a little more than...