It is officially Expansion Draft week. We’ve been talking about this for years and we’re finally here. Every NHL Club has released their protections list heading into the expansion draft and there are plenty of rumors going on as to who the Seattle Kraken will pick. The NHL Draft is upon us and all of the sudden the Avs have three top 100 picks. AJ Hefele and Rudo come to you LIVE to break down everything you need to know in the world of the Colorado Avalanche!