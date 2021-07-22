Cancel
Justice Department will not open civil rights investigation into COVID deaths in nursing homes

michiganradio.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department will not open a civil rights investigation related to COVID-19 deaths in Michigan's nursing homes. The notification to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday came nearly 11 months after the department's Civil Rights Division requested data from the Democratic governors of four states, including Michigan, and said it was considering whether to investigate under a federal law that protects the rights of people in public nursing homes.

