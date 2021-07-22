Justice Department will not open civil rights investigation into COVID deaths in nursing homes

The Justice Department has dropped its investigation into whether Governor Cuomo’s controversial nursing home policies violated the civil rights of New Yorkers. In a letter to Congressman Steve Scalise, the ranking member of the Coronavirus subcommittee, the DOJ said it was ending the investigation into the Governor’s potential violation of the Institutionalized Persons Act. Under an executive order, nursing homes were forced to admit patients who had COVID. Cuomo has also been accused of undercounting the death toll in nursing homes. The Governor still faces an investigation of that charge.