Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California EDD adopts 'pay now' policy, will begin paying benefits to qualified claimants Friday

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QzgN_0b5B8MZW00 The California Employment Development Department announced Thursday that it will begin paying unemployment insurance benefits for claimants whose payments have been pending for at least two weeks.

According to the EDD, the new conditional payment program will send funds to potentially hundreds of thousands of people with a continued claim who previously had at least one payment but then went into a pending status for more than two weeks.

"We know many claimants who cleared fraud filters and verified identity have been waiting too long for payment," said EDD Director Rita Saenz. "In response, we are launching a new program that will help many Californians get benefits faster."

The Department says it will begin sending notices this week to claimants who will benefit from this "pay-now" policy. Payments will be reaching claimant accounts starting Friday and over the following weeks.

Claimants who are later found to be ineligible for these payments may be required to pay them back, although the EDD says there will be exceptions for financial hardship and situations where the ineligibility is not the claimant's fault.

You can check EDD's claim status page here for more information.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Comments / 51

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edd#Edd#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.
California StateSacramento Bee

Wary of blackouts, Newsom offers cash for conservation as California faces energy squeeze

Acknowledging the risk of rolling blackouts as California’s hot summer drags on, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state-funded cash-incentive program Friday to encourage big industrial customers to curtail electricity consumption during crunch times. The governor signed an emergency proclamation that directs the state to reimburse California utilities for payments to...
EconomySacramento Observer

EDD to start automatically paying benefits

(CALMATTERS) – Desperate times call for desperate measures. With hundreds of thousands of jobless Californians waiting more than three weeks for the state Employment Development Department to process their claims, the agency announced Thursday that it will start automatically paying benefits to claimants who have already cleared fraud filters and verified their identity and who continue to certify their eligibility.
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

California makes change to pay unemployment benefits faster

By ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration on Thursday announced a major change in how the state pays unemployment benefits, potentially unlocking payments for up to 100,000 people who have gone weeks or months without assistance. Getting unemployment benefits is a two-step process. First, state officials must decide if people The post California makes change to pay unemployment benefits faster appeared first on KESQ.
EconomyNews 8 KFMB

EDD agrees to pay more than 100,000 claims stuck in pending status

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Help is finally on the way for more than 100,000 Californians who have been waiting weeks, or even months, for the Employment Development Department (EDD) to pay them their unemployment benefits. In an agreement reached with the Center for Workers’ Rights, on behalf of claimants waiting for...
EconomyAppeal-Democrat

Other View: Taxpayers, not employers, should pay down EDD debt

In response to the pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom took a bold step to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and save lives by ordering large sectors of California’s economy closed. Millions of Californians suddenly hit the unemployment lines, and the state’s unemployment insurance fund began distributing unprecedented sums of benefits.

Comments / 51

Community Policy