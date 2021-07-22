Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Clay; Duval; Nassau; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASSAU...NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD...SOUTHEASTERN BAKER...NORTHEASTERN UNION...NORTHWESTERN CLAY...SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES At 715 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Macclenny, or 13 miles northeast of Raiford, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Sanderson, Maxville, Baldwin and Lawtey. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH