Louisiana State

Teen used ladder to see girl in Louisiana home before fatally shooting her dad, police say

By Antonio Planas
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenage boy who climbed into a Louisiana home by using a ladder to see a girl fatally shot her father shortly after he confronted him Sunday morning, police said. Authorities in Zachary, a small city about 20 miles north of Baton Rouge, are trying to determine what prompted an exchange of gunfire between the 17-year-old suspect and Dezmon Jerome Hamilton, 34, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said.

Miami Beach, FLPosted by
NBC News

5 Miami Beach police officers charged after rough arrests of scooter operator, bystander

Florida prosecutors on Monday filed charges against five Miami Beach police officers for allegedly using excessive force in arrests made in a hotel lobby, officials said. The five law enforcement officers were charged with misdemeanor battery in the incident that was caught in hotel surveillance footage and body-worn cameras, Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle told reporters.
Detroit, MIPosted by
NBC News

Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

A video appearing to show an officer punching a man in the face early Sunday in Detroit’s Greektown prompted an investigation, authorities said. The video appears to show an officer striking a man wearing a Detroit Tigers’ T-shirt in the face, who then falls to the ground. Video then shows an apparent brawl after police interacted with another man, NBC affiliate WDIV reports.
Idaho StatePosted by
NBC News

Video shows bull jumping into crowded stands at Idaho rodeo

A widely circulated video showed a bull jumping into stands filled with spectators during a rodeo in Idaho on Thursday. Kris Beckstead, chairman of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, told NBC News on Monday that the incident occurred on Thursday evening during a bull-riding competition at the rodeo in Preston, about 30 miles north of the Idaho-Utah state border.

