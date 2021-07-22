Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Council honors Rotary president

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beverly Hills City Council honored Dr. Sharona Nazarian on July 14 for her service as former president of the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills. In an online presentation, Nazarian highlighted accomplishments made during the previous year and thanked the speakers who addressed the club during her term. She also cited the creation of the Women’s Roundtable focusing on women’s issues, plans to prepare for the future of the club and efforts to support nonprofits and community organizations.

