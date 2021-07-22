Pattern change this weekend brings less rain, more heat

Rain chances will dwindle even more Friday as an upper low moves away from us and an upper high moves closer. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 70s then heat up into the mid 90s during the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

A cloud of Saharan haze will also begin blowing in Friday, adding a gray haze to the sky as sunset approaches.

Hot and dry weather is expected for the weekend as the upper high moves overhead. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with heat index values approaching 108-degrees. That's the threshold for a Heat Advisory to be issued. We also expect the Saharan haze to linger all day Saturday then thin out Sunday.

