Bronson should work to govern with all of Anchorage in mind

As one of Mayor Dave Bronson’s constituents, I wanted to take an opportunity to outline a few concerns that are most important to me and, perhaps, to the city. Mayor Bronson stated in the Anchorage Daily News before the general election that “the business of Anchorage is business.” I’m not sure how literally he meant this, but I want to point out that if he meant what President Calvin Coolidge meant, then he must think that the businesses of Anchorage are its only business, and that the business of Anchorage is making money.