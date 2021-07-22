Abbe Large: Why would anyone consider this man to run for our State Senate in the special election on August 17th?

John Blankley. Why would anyone consider this man to run for our State Senate? Well, besides the fact that he has lived in Greenwich for 40 years, he has raised his children here and now helping raise his grandchildren. I can say he is a wonderful father and grandfather; supportive and loving. He’s also an amazing friend and husband. But, beyond that, what qualifies this man to represent the 36th district? I met Mr. Blankley while we were on the GPS School Lunch Fund Committee together. He was deployed by the BET as liaison and I, deployed as an RTM Education Committee Rep, as well as the Health and Wellness Rep for Parent Teacher Association Committee (PTAC). While working together, he was willing to listen, respect, understand, and appreciate the information. He was open minded about topics he was not aware of and understood the data to drive the right answers for solutions to the public schools.