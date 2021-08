Riverside County is reporting a nearly 50% increase in intensive care unit patients infected with COVID-19 since late last week, but no new deaths were being reported. There were 47 ICU patients countywide as of Monday, up from the 32 reported by the county on Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System. There were 190 total COVID-19 patients, an increase of 24 from Friday — a nearly 15% increase.