Mcgregor, TX

DPS: McGregor resident dies in head-on crash with teen

KCEN
KCEN
 11 days ago

The video above was posted on July 21, 2021.

A 45-year-old from McGregor, Texas is dead following a head-on collision with a teenager Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS said a 16-year-old female from Gatesville, Texas, was driving westbound on FM 1783 when she crossed over the center line around a curve and collided head-on with a 1997 Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound.

The Honda was being driven by Shawn Eric Lyndsey who was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The teen was transported to a hospital in Coryell County with non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

