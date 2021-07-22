Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Changes underway to strengthen Texas power grid, overhaul electricity market

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFa4T_0b5B4vsl00

Even with an anticipated record demand for electricity, state utility regulators Thursday said operational changes to strengthen the power grid will keep the lights on this summer for all Texans.

“We all know the heat is coming, but we're ready for it,” said Peter Lake, the newly appointed chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas .

Lake and the interim CEO of ERCOT , the grid manager, held a joint news conference to announce new ways of doing business that will increase reliability and accountability.

Short-term changes already underway include increasing the cushion of reserve power available to the system. ERCOT said it’s also has flexed its legal muscle more this summer, using the power of law to force power generators to fire up, rather than wait for higher scarcity prices during tight grid conditions.

"We've directed ERCOT to operate with an abundance of caution,” Lake said. "We have no room for error.”

ERCOT is forecasting a demand of 74,0000 megawatts of power next week, approaching an all-time record high. Interim CEO Brad Jones said the agency would call for conservation if necessary, just as it had done in mid-June when wind power was lower than expected and dozens of thermal power generators experienced mechanical failures.

Still, Jones said ERCOT expects to have enough power for those who need it.

“Please do not panic,” Jones said.

“(Conservation) is something that is used across the country, across the world… it’s a tool that helps keep the grid reliable.”

The PUCT also pledged “once-in-a-generation reforms” that will redesign the state’s electricity marketplace “from scratch.”

“The market needs and will receive a major overhaul,” Lake said.

The chairman said a key component of that overhaul will be moving the market away from the current “crisis-based” model, in which power generators are paid the most when grid conditions are the tightest.

“Our market needs to provide economic incentives for generators to commit to showing up at a certain time and actually show up,” Lake said.

Lake said he hopes market redesign plans would be in place by the end of the year.

Jeremy Rogalski on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Wind Power#Power Generators#Electricity Market#Reserve Power#Texans#Ercot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Facebook
Related
Energy IndustryTennessee Tribune

Australia’s Energy Market Operator Models Net-Zero By 2050

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia has not committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 but said it is a preference to get there by then. Going harder and faster on emission reduction beyond net-zero by 2050 would make Australia economically stronger, new modeling shows. The Australian Energy Market Operator modeled five...
California Statepower-technology.com

Terra-Gen secures financing for California solar storage facility

US-based renewable energy provider Terra-Gen has secured financing for the initial phase of its Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage facility in Kern County, California. The Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage facility is composed of solar modules with 346MWac of combined capacity, as well as 1,501MWh of battery storage. The project is expected...
Vermont StateConcord Monitor

Time magazine (yes, it still exists) takes a deep look at Vermont’s changing power grid

Time magazine has a big spread on the push by Green Mountain Power, Vermont’s electric utility, to remake itself. This month is should become the first U.S. utility-built community microgrid able to run on renewable energy without a fossil-fuel backup. The home Tesla battery program, creating a virtual grid, is part of it but there are other technical tweaks, e.g.: “power-line circuit breakers—which cut off electricity if, say, a tree knocks down a utility pole—weren’t designed to operate with only a single battery pumping power through their lines. GMP’s solution is a novel use of a type of transformer known as a grounding bank to increase the voltage of the microgrid high enough to make sure its breakers trip if electrical wires are damaged.”
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

TC Energy advances 1 GW pumped hydro energy storage project in Canada

Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. said it reached an agreement with the Canadian Department of National Defense that allows for the development of a 1,000 MW pumped hydro energy storage project on federal lands in Ontario. The Ontario Pumped Storage Project, proposed to be built on the Department of National Defense’s...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

The hydrogen hype is real, but is it justified

Hydrogen is quickly gaining ground in the global energy mix, but it still has a long way to go to become the low-carbon solution it is being touted as. Amid all the hype hydrogen is getting lately as an energy source, the reality is that this fuel faces significant challenges in scaling up in the global energy system. That's the lead conclusion of the Innovation Insights Briefing prepared by the London-based World Energy Council (WEC) in collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and PwC.
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Green Hydrogen Plant: Optimal control strategies for integrated hydrogen storage and power generation with wind energy

The intermittent nature of renewable energy resources such as wind and solar causes the energy supply to be less predictable leading to possible mismatches in the power network. To this end, hydrogen production and storage can provide a solution by increasing flexibility within the system. Stored hydrogen can either be converted back to electricity or it can be used as feed-stock for industry, heating for built environment, and as fuel for vehicles. This research examines the optimal strategies for operating integrated energy systems consisting of renewable energy production and hydrogen storage. Using Markov decision process theory, we construct optimal policies for day-to-day decisions on how much energy to store as hydrogen, or buy from or sell to the electricity market, and on how much hydrogen to sell for use as gas. We pay special emphasis to practical settings, such as contractually binding power purchase agreements, varying electricity prices, different distribution channels, green hydrogen offtake agreements, and hydrogen market price uncertainties. Extensive experiments and analysis are performed in the context of Northern Netherlands where Europe's first Hydrogen Valley is being formed. Results show that substantial gains in operational revenues of up to 51\% are possible by introducing hydrogen storage units and competitive hydrogen market-prices. This amounts to a \euro 126,000 increase in revenues per turbine per year for a 4.5 MW wind turbine. Moreover, our results indicate that hydrogen offtake agreements will be crucial in keeping the energy transition on track.
Texas StatePosted by
Reuters

Texas power grid lowers demand forecast for Friday heat wave

July 30 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator lowered its demand projection for Friday on forecasts for slightly less hot weather. Earlier in the day, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates most of the state's grid, projected power use would reach its highest level so far in 2021 on Friday as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave.
Congress & CourtsGovernment Technology

Congress Analyzes Security of Vulnerable U.S. Electric Grid

The U.S. is making progress with cybersecurity weaknesses that leave the electric grid at risk of disruption from enemy nations, said federal energy officials during a Congressional hearing Tuesday. The risk is a serious one, and international rival Russia has long suggested it’s willing to target electric systems, said Rep....
Environmentcoloradotimesrecorder.com

Climate Change Wreaks Havoc on the Electricity Grid

In late June, a blistering heatwave settled over the Pacific Northwest, shattering high-temperature records from California to Canada. Hundreds of outdoor laborers or those who lacked air conditioning were hospitalized for heat-related ailments, and dozens died. Portland’s transit operator suspended rail service because of heat-damaged cables, while highways in Washington were closed due to buckling asphalt.
Birmingham, ALsylacauganews.com

Alabama Power investing in grid technology to keep the lights on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Severe weather is a fact of life in Alabama, whether it’s thunderstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes or even snow and ice. That’s why Alabama Power is constantly working to improve its system – and investing in grid technology – so customers have power when they need it. When customers do lose power, the company works hard to get the lights back on quickly, with outage times that average 55% shorter than the national average.
Texas Statewincountry.com

Texas power grid passes test, more to come as heat wave lingers

(Reuters) – The Texas power grid passed the first of what could be many tests over the next week by meeting very high demand on Monday without problems as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape the latest heat wave. The United States has been beset by...
Texas Statethekatynews.com

Rhythm Launches Electricity Plans Backed By 100% Solar Power Generated in Texas

Rhythm, a Texas-based renewable energy provider, is adding to its portfolio of 100% renewable electricity plans with a new offering for Texas homeowners and renters that makes choosing solar-generated power easy and affordable. Customers who sign up for Rhythm’s Texas Shine plans help support solar energy production in the Lone Star State and can help reduce the carbon footprint tied to energy production and consumption.
Energy Industrythepostnewspaper.net

Electric grid reliability remains concern for consumers

The Texas Workforce Commission released June employment figures that showed Texas employers added nearly 56,000 jobs in June, while the unemployment rate dropped to 6.5%. “The Texas economy is booming,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “Businesses are investing in the Lone Star State at a record pace because we’ve built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to prosper.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy