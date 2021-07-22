Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Columbia city manager questioned over handling of employee speech at city council

By Lucas Geisler
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 11 days ago
Questions about city manager's discipline
KMIZ
Columbia city manager John Glascock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdlU3_0b5B4paP00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

An attorney for a Columbia city employee is questioning the city manager's decision to put him on leave for attending a city council meeting and cut positions from a department.

Attorney Andy Hirth sent a letter Wednesday to city manager John Glascock pushing back on Glascock's decision to put city budget officer Kyle Rieman on paid leave. Glascock did not specify why he was put on leave in a July 9 memo to Rieman, but Hirth's letter said Glascock told Rieman it was "insubordination."

Hirth's letter said the issue stemmed from a June 21 presentation given by IT department employee Ryan Jarrett to the city council. Jarrett spoke to the council about ordinance 19-84, which gives promoted employees a 10% raise or the minimum salary for their new position, whichever is greater. Glascock was not in attendance during this meeting, but Rieman went to support Jarrett, according to Hirth.

Read the letter here. Download

"It appeared to us he was retaliating against city employees for attending a city council meeting in the city in which they live," Hirth said.

In an email obtained by ABC 17 News through a records request, Glascock wrote to IT director Jim Chapdelaine and finance director Matthew Lue on July 7 about the speech. He said city staff orchestrated the presentation in an effort to get the ordinance reversed while Glascock was out of town.

"I can not approve of these types of actions by staff let alone a director position," Glascock wrote. "Therefore, all FY22 NDI positions for I.T. have been unapproved and will be removed from budget consideration."

Glascock declined to comment, calling the issue a personnel matter.

Hirth said Glascock's actions could run afoul of both the First Amendment and Missouri state law. Public employers are barred from disciplining employees who speak out about several topics, including mismanagement or law-breaking within their departments. Hirth questioned why Rieman, who did not speak, was punished.

"That a Columbia resident who happens to also be an employee of the City should desire to attend a public meeting of his government is neither surprising nor improper," Hirth wrote. "Mr. Rieman had every right to be there and, though he chose not to exercise it on June 21, he also had the right to speak in his capacity as a private citizen without prior approval or fear of reprisal."

Hirth said Rieman shared the concern Jarrett had about the city ordinance, but did not believe there was a group of city employees dedicated to getting it rescinded while Glascock was gone. Glascock's email to Chadelaine and Lue did not provide any evidence as to why he felt workers had orchestrated the speech.

The post Columbia city manager questioned over handling of employee speech at city council appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia City#City Ordinance#Abc 17 News#Ndi#I T#Chadelaine#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Council discussed the rise in Covid-19 cases after a hotspot advisory was issued for the county

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Council met Monday at 6 p.m. to give a pandemic update, just three days after the state issued a COVID-19 hot spot advisory for Cole County COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks have increased to 363 in Cole County. Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the state health department, The post Jefferson City Council discussed the rise in Covid-19 cases after a hotspot advisory was issued for the county appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

The City of Columbia reinstates utility late fees Sunday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia Utilities Department reinstated late charges on past-due utilities bills, beginning with bills issue after August 1. Matt Nester, the City of Columbia Utilities spokesperson, said the department made the decision to reassess late charges after the City lifted its state of emergency on May 29. "When the city The post The City of Columbia reinstates utility late fees Sunday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine community clinics this week

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services are hosting multiple community clinics this week, beginning today. These clinics will be walk-in based and no appointments are needed. Monday, Aug. 2City of Refuge7 E. Sexton Road, Columbia1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church - Flanagan Hall903 Bernadette Dr., Columbia4 to 7 The post MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine community clinics this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 800 total coronavirus cases; over 100 hospitalized

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting 124 new COVID-19 cases. There are currently 800 active cases in the county, an increase of 19 from Friday. The county now has a reported total number of COVID-19 cases of 21,120. The 800 active cases is the highest reported since the weekend The post MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 800 total coronavirus cases; over 100 hospitalized appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Former Columbia city budget officer pushes back on reasons given for his firing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) While City Manager John Glascock presented the FY22 budget Thursday morning, one of the people that helped prepare it watched from outside city government. Kyle Rieman, the former city budget officer, was fired on July 26. The circumstances leading Rieman here has him confused. "If you had asked me a month ago The post Former Columbia city budget officer pushes back on reasons given for his firing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police: ATMs damaged after overnight burglary at River Region Credit Union

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) the Columbia police are investigating an overnight burglary at River Region Credit Union, 3000 Carter Ln., after two ATMs were damaged. Once officers arrived, they found debris around the ATMs and suspect(s) took an undisclosed amount of cash inside the machine. Police report no suspect description is available at the time of The post Columbia police: ATMs damaged after overnight burglary at River Region Credit Union appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU Health Care COVID-19 testing site opens Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MU Health Care is opening a dedicated COVID-19 test collection site on Monday as the demand for testing continues to increase in Mid-Missouri. The testing site will be a fast, convenient option for those with known exposure or mild symptoms, or those who just need a travel test. The testing site is The post MU Health Care COVID-19 testing site opens Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ashland, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Heavy law enforcement presence on Liberty Lane in Ashland

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) Several law enforcement officers responded to an incident in Ashland Friday morning. ABC 17 News crews saw deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Ashland Police Department in the 100 block of East Liberty Lane around 2:30 a.m. Several people in the area were speaking with law enforcement The post Heavy law enforcement presence on Liberty Lane in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More than 57,000 Missourians could be mandated to get vaccine pending White House decision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or submit regular testing and wear a mask at all times. On Tuesday, Pres. Joe Biden said this was "under consideration," and is expected to announce the mandate Thursday. According to data from Missouri's Economic Research The post More than 57,000 Missourians could be mandated to get vaccine pending White House decision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 1

Community Policy