Fresno, CA

Two suspects in custody after chase in Fresno, deputies say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 11 days ago

Two suspects are is in custody after leading deputies on a short chase in Fresno Thursday afternoon.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says one of the suspects was wanted for a traffic violation and did not stop.

The chase was called off but a helicopter followed the suspects to an apartment complex near Weldon and Fresno.

The suspects ultimately surrendered to deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

