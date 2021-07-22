Two suspects in custody after chase in Fresno, deputies say
Two suspects are is in custody after leading deputies on a short chase in Fresno Thursday afternoon. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says one of the suspects was wanted for a traffic violation and did not stop. The chase was called off but a helicopter followed the suspects to an apartment complex near Weldon and Fresno. The suspects ultimately surrendered to deputies. This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
