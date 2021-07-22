Cancel
Meet Monica Abbott, the 6'3" Softball Star Who Just Pitched a 1-Hit Shutout in the Olympics

By Maggie Ryan
 11 days ago
On the softball diamond, Monica Abbott is a living legend. An NCAA standout for Tennessee and a 2008 Olympian, the 35-year-old left-hander remains one of the best pitchers in the world in the 12th year of her professional career. And with softball back in the Olympics in 2021, Abbott once again has the chance to flash her skills on the world's largest stage. Two games into Tokyo, she did just that, pitching a complete-game, one-hit shutout against No. 3-ranked Canada and leading top-ranked Team USA to a 1-0 win to remain unbeaten in the Olympics this year. (To fit all the games in, the softball competition kicked off before the Opening Ceremony on July 23.)

