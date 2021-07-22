Cancel
Gymnastics

The US women's gymnastics team has a wealth of talent. Pretty soon, they’ll have a wealth of medals, too.

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 11 days ago

Give Simone all the golds.

OK, not uneven bars. But all the rest of them.

USA TODAY Sports – me – picked the U.S. women to win 10 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, which would be a record for the program. And no, that isn’t homerism.

While there are no guarantees in sports, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team is about as close as you can get. The team has won every world and Olympic title dating back to 2011 and, since 2012, no team has gotten within five points of the Americans, an unheard of gap in a sport normally decided by tenths and hundredths of points.

A large part of this is due to Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast the sport has ever seen. She won five medals at the Rio Olympics – golds for team, all-around, vault and floor exercise, and bronze on balance beam – and has only gotten better since then. She’s the reigning world champion in the all-around as well as on vault, floor and beam.

If there’s anywhere she’s vulnerable, it’s beam, where she fell the second night of the Olympic Trials. But don’t expect that to happen again. Instead, I expect Biles to come back with a vengeance and win beam gold.

The Americans are more than just Biles, however. Suni Lee has a crazy-difficult uneven bars routine, along with a slightly-less crazy-difficult one, and either should make her Olympic champion on the event.

Only two gymnasts per country can qualify for each event final, and the U.S. women are so deep that whoever qualifies along with Biles – Jade Carey or MyKayla Skinner on vault? Lee or Jordan Chiles on beam? Any one of those four or Grace McCallum on floor exercise? – will likely medal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVFrK_0b5B4Ppd00
Simone Biles hasn’t lost an all-around competition since 2013. Grace Hollars, USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t a slight against the Russians, Chinese, French, Dutch and everyone else. It’s just that the U.S. women have a wealth of talent.

Pretty soon, they’ll have a wealth of medals, too.

GYMNASTICS

Men's all-around

Gold: Nikita Nagornyy, ROC

Silver: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan

Bronze: Xiao Ruoteng, China

Men's floor

Gold: Nikita Nagornyy, ROC

Silver: Artem Dolgopyat, Israel

Bronze: Carlos Edriel Yulo, Philippines

Pommel horse

Gold: Max Whitlock, Great Britain

Silver: Kazuma Kaya, Japan

Bronze: Lee Chih Kai, ChineseTaipei

Still rings

Gold: Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece

Silver: Liu Yang, China

Bronze: Marco Lodadio, Italy

Men's vault

Gold: Igor Radivilov, Ukraine

Silver: Nikita Nagornyy, ROC

Bronze: Shin Jeahwan, South Korea

Parallel bars

Gold: Arican Ferhat, Turkey

Silver: David Belyavskiy, ROC

Bronze: Xiao Ruoteng, China

High bar

Gold : Kohei Uchimura, Japan

Silver: Arthur Nory, Brazil

Bronze: Tin Srbic, Croatia

Men's team

Gold : ROC

Silver: Japan

Bronze: China

Women's all-around

Gold: Simone Biles, USA

Silver: Sunisa Lee, USA

Bronze: Viktoria Listunova, ROC

Women's vault

Gold: Simone Biles, USA

Silver: Jade Carey, USA

Bronze: Giulia Steingruber, Switzerland

Uneven bars

Gold: Sunisa Lee, USA

Silver: Nina Derwael, Belgium

Bronze: Fan Yilin, China

Balance beam

Gold: Simone Biles, USA

Silver: Sunisa Lee, USA

Bronze: Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos, France

Women's floor exercise

Gold: Simone Biles, USA

Silver: Angelina Melnikova, ROC

Bronze: Jordan Chiles, USA

Women's team

Gold: USA

Silver: ROC

Bronze: France

