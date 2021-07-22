Cancel
Glendale, AZ

Woman arrested in connection to Glendale crash that killed two

PHX Sun-Times
 11 days ago

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(GLENDALE, Ariz.) A woman was arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI, second-degree murder and reckless driving after a fatal crash in Glendale in October last year, 12 News reported.

Francine Danielle San Miguel, 30, was allegedly driving a 2013 black Nissan Altima on Grand Avenue on Oct. 17, 2020, according to court documents. She was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed near 99th and Glendale avenues when she reportedly crashed into the back of a 2019 Nissan Sentra.

The Sentra was pushed into eastbound lanes and crashed into a third car, a 2013 Mazda 3. Two passengers in the Sentra died in the crash, according to court documents.

San Miguel was taken into custody by responding officers and court documents said an investigation revealed she was driving with a BAC of 0.208, well over the legal limit of 0.08. She also was allegedly driving a minimum of 95 mph.

