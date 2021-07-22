Severed gas line leads to closure on US 321 in Caldwell County

A lengthy traffic delay is expected Thursday night for people traveling through Hudson.

Caldwell County officials confirmed a Piedmont Natural Gas main gas line was severed at 3255 Hickory Blvd near Smokey Mountain Furniture.

The incident caused US 321 to close between Mission Road and Pine Mountain Road in both directions. People are asked to use alternate routes and be prepared for delays.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 2 p.m. when a construction company reportedly hit the gas line while digging beside the roadway.

Paige Counts, Caldwell County public information officer, was on scene and said nearby residents should shelter in place and limit their time outside due to the gas.

Repairs are expected to take several hours to complete. Counts said they anticipate to have the repair tentatively finished either at midnight or around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Piedmont Natural Gas, Hudson Fire, Sawmills Fire, Hudson Police Department, NC Highway Patrol and Caldwell County Emergency Management are on site where the incident happened.

***UPDATED INFORMATION**** Residents who live in the immediate area and need assistance getting to their homes can... Posted by Caldwell County NC on Thursday, July 22, 2021

WCNC Charlotte will provide updates as they become available.

