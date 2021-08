PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7NEWS) — Police are investigating after four people died and three were hospitalized in three separate shootings in Prince George's County. Officers say they first responded to the 1900 block of Village Green Drive around 10:50 p.m. Friday night and found three women with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead on the scene, the second woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The third victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.