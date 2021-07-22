Twin Cities Summer Jam Returns To Shakopee’s Canterbury Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A major party is underway in the south metro Thursday night.

Twin Cities Summer Jam is a three-day festival for tens of thousands of people at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

Chris Hawkey is a country recording artist and radio host. He helped launch what’s turned into a large, a-list festival in the Twin Cities — and he’s so glad to be back amidst the crowds.

“I really think anything that brings us back together right now is so sorely needed, that festivals like Twin Cities Summer Jam is gonna be a healing thing. It has been for me already this year,” Hawley said. “I know they were afraid of the pre-sale tickets, but people are coming out, they are ready to go, and I think making it through the great catastrophe of our lifetime.”

Some were so eager that they camped out, because there’s so much to look forward to, including performances by Kip Moore and Lynyrd Skynyrd Thursday night. Carrie Underwood performs Friday night, and Zac Brown Band takes the stage Saturday.

Tanya and family settled in for the long weekend, repurposing their ice house for the heat.

“Besides, it’s supposedly gonna be 100 degrees, it’s gonna be good,” Tanya said.

And good it is, as the band finally plays on.

