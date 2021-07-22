Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays Land DH Nelson Cruz in Trade With Twins

By Nick Selbe
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSNXj_0b5B2vfV00

Cruz, 41, is in the midst of another All-Star year, hitting 19 home runs with 50 RBIs in 85 games.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Just over a week until the July 30 trade deadline, it appears the first blockbuster domino has fallen.

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired designated hitter Nelson Cruz in a four-player trade with the Twins, in a deal first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan and confirmed by the Minnesota Twins . Minnesota is sending Cruz and minor-league pitcher Calvin Faucher to the Rays for a pair of talented minor-league arms in Joe Ryan and Drew Stotman.

VERDUCCI: The Precarious Case of Joe Ryan and Former College Pitchers

Cruz, 41, is having another standout year at the plate. He's batting .294/.370/.537 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 85 games. He was named an All-Star for the seventh time in his career, and has finished in the top 10 of MVP voting in each of the past two seasons.

Ryan, a member of the U.S. Olympic team, has a 3.63 ERA in 57 innings for Triple-A Durham this season with 75 strikeouts and just 10 walks.

Strotman, another starter for Triple-A Durham, has a 3.39 ERA in 58.1 innings with 62 strikeouts and 33 walks in his first full season since 2017 after undergoing Tommy John in 2018.

Faucher has struggled in Double-A this season to the tune of a 7.04 ERA with 24 walks in 30.2 innings, but the Rays are likely intrigued by the reliever's elevated strikeout numbers.

Tampa Bay entered Thursday trailing the Red Sox by one game in the American League East and in possession of the top wild card spot. Tampa Bay's current primary DH, Austin Meadows, is hitting .240/.330/.459 with 16 homers in 90 games, and has also spent extended time in left field.

Cruz re-signed with the Twins this past offseason on a one-year, $13 million deal, and is set to become a free agent again this winter.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Rays Land Dh Nelson Cruz#The Tampa Bay Rays#Espn#Mvp#The U S Olympic#Era#Triple A Durham#Double A#The Red Sox#American League East#Tampa Bay#Ohtani Five Takeaways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Multiple NL teams interested in Twins All-Star DH Nelson Cruz

It wouldn’t be deadline season without teams getting creative. Both ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand report that at least two NL clubs have explored the possibility of acquiring Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz. Passan notes that Cruz “is game” to play the field in the event of a trade.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Where does Nelson Cruz rank among Rays’ biggest trade acquisitions?

CLEVELAND — The Rays have traded for some big-name players. But have they every made a bigger acquisition than Nelson Cruz?. In terms of name recognition, maybe. They have brought in some familiar faces and star quality players before, such as Fred McGriff, Dwight Gooden, Vinny Castilla, Tino Martinez, Denard Span, Rey Ordonez and Sergio Romo.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras ejected, restrained by David Ross

A lengthy rain delay and four-run deficit wasn’t enough to put out the fiery passion of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “He's a passionate player,” manager David Ross said postgame. “I love his passion.”. Ross said that after restraining his catcher after an ejection in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-3...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

White Sox walk-off Cleveland, take weekend series

Despite a dazzling start from Cal Quantrill, Cleveland fell short by 2-1 after Brian Goodwin earned the right to flip his bat in the bottom of the ninth. But, before we continue, it is difficult to tell the story of today’s game without more context from a wild weekend on the South Side of Chicago.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Trade Rumors: Strong odds to land a 3-time Cy Young winner?

Jul 18, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws to the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. It’s Trade Deadline season and the trade rumors surrounding the Milwaukee Brewers are swirling. The latest...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets fans scared straight with Javy Baez injury

New York Mets fans received quite a scare when trade deadline acquisition Javier Baez came up lame during Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins. The New York Mets simply needed to make a move ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past Friday to help maintain their lead in the NL East. So, they gave the Chicago Cubs and negotiated a deal to acquire shortstop Javy Baez. Things got off to a great start, as Baez hit a home run in his first game with the new team. Two days later, it appeared as though he suffered an injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy