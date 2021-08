Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) opened for trading at $11.26 after pricing 6,666,667 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share, below the expected $14-$16 range.