Rescue Team Airlifts Fallen Horse from Ravine Off Carmel Valley Road

A member of the San Diego Humane Society Emergency Response Team comforts Mackey — a mare that fell into a ravine along with her rider Thursday afternoon. Neither was injured. Photo via Twitter @sdhumane.

A horse that tumbled into a ravine Thursday afternoon was rescued by a helicopter team that hoisted the sedated animal to safety, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

The mishap took place Thursday when the horse and rider where navigating a very steep trail and fell down an embankment off Carmel Valley Road just east of state Route 56, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Neither the horse — a mare named Mackey — nor the woman who had been riding it was injured.

Firefighters worked alongside a human society emergency response team to get to the fallen horse and prepare it for a safe rescue. A veterinarian administered a sedative, and the horse was fitted with a soft shell helmet to limit its vision and help to reduce stress.

Once safely on the ground, Mackey walked around a bit with her rescuers before being loaded into a trailer and transported home.

— City News Service contributed to this story.