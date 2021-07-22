Cancel
San Diego, CA

Rescue Team Airlifts Fallen Horse from Ravine Off Carmel Valley Road

By Christine Huard
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHQ5M_0b5B24Pb00
A member of the San Diego Humane Society Emergency Response Team comforts Mackey — a mare that fell into a ravine along with her rider Thursday afternoon. Neither was injured. Photo via Twitter @sdhumane.

A horse that tumbled into a ravine Thursday afternoon was rescued by a helicopter team that hoisted the sedated animal to safety, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

The mishap took place Thursday when the horse and rider where navigating a very steep trail and fell down an embankment off Carmel Valley Road just east of state Route 56, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Neither the horse — a mare named Mackey — nor the woman who had been riding it was injured.

Firefighters worked alongside a human society emergency response team to get to the fallen horse and prepare it for a safe rescue. A veterinarian administered a sedative, and the horse was fitted with a soft shell helmet to limit its vision and help to reduce stress.

Once safely on the ground, Mackey walked around a bit with her rescuers before being loaded into a trailer and transported home.

— City News Service contributed to this story.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

