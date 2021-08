The Minnesota Vikings have turned to former LSU QB Danny Etling to help solve its ongoing issues at quarterback. Etling, who entered the NFL Draft and was taken in 2018 by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (219th overall), arrives to his fourth NFL team. Recently, Etling was with Seattle all of last season after being claimed off waivers from the Falcons in August. But he spent the regular season on the practice squad and did not appear in any games for Seattle.