How Returning WWII Vets Helped Establish America’s Motorcycle Gangs
For America’s GIs, returning home from World War II and integrating back into society wasn’t always easy. At a time when veterans were expected to quickly forget the war and the wider world they’d seen—and settle down into stable homes, families and jobs—motorcycles offered a sense of personal freedom and wider horizons. Biker clubs supplied the camaraderie and adrenaline rush young men had become accustomed to on the war front.www.history.com
Comments / 1