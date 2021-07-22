Cancel
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints

Cover picture for the articleBuccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about possibly making his final appearance at Foxboro Stadium in their Week 4 matchup against the Patriots. “There’s a lot to happen between now and then, and obviously I know the challenge of beating a great team like that, a great organization, great players, so many friends that are still on the team that still are my brothers,” Brady said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Unfortunately, we’re going to be on different sides of the stadium this time around.”

NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Sean Payton pours out frustration over Michael Thomas’ baffling decision

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints will be flipping over a new chapter in the franchise’s history, as they are about to experience what life is like for them after the Drew Brees era. It’s not looking so good for them right now, though, especially with the news of wide receiver Michael Thomas being expected to miss at least the early portion of the 2021 NFL season to recuperate from an ankle injury.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints sign RB Devonta Freeman to 1-year deal

The rivalry between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons is one of the especially spicy and nasty confrontations in the NFL. It just received another injection of emotion. New Orleans signed former Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman to a one-year deal on Saturday, completing a very quick courtship and changing the dynamics of the NFC South.
NFLWTOP

Sam Acho believes Washington has best chance to unseat Buccaneers in NFC

Sam Acho believes WFT has best chance to unseat Bucs in NFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In Tom Brady’s first year with the Buccaneers, the all-time great quarterback transformed Tampa Bay from borderline playoff contenders to Super Bowl champions. Now, after the Buccaneers retained all 22 starters in free agency, they are once again the favorites to win the NFC in 2021.
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Panthers Tracks: Sam Darnold looks sharp. Here’s what happened in first 2 days of camp

After weeks of waiting, Carolina Panthers training camp is officially underway. The players are in the dorms and the Panthers are all over Wofford College. The team has taken the field for the last two days, beginning an “acclimation period” that does not yet include pads, but has featured plenty of instruction. While players are starting to stand out, the real test will come once the pads come on and the practices really get rolling in the coming weeks.
NFLfox8live.com

Charting every Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill pass from Saints practice #4

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you like explosive plays, Monday’s practice was the one for you. The Saints quarterback’s looked well-rested after a day off, and were slinging it all over the field. After a rough outing Saturday, Jameis Winston bounced back in a big way. Here’s a breakdown of...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers want to take advantage of Sam Darnold's stronger arm compared to Teddy Bridgewater

It’s been several years since the Panthers had an effective long passing game. First, there were Cam Newton’s shoulder issues, which turned him into a ghost of his former MVP-level of play when he effortlessly dropped 50-yard bombs regularly. Then, there was the unfortunate Kyle Allen experiment – the less said about that the better. Last year, Teddy Bridgewater had his moments but was never able to get a consistent deep ball going.
NFLcbs17

Carolina Panthers’ Darnold sheds mask, won’t discuss vaccination

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold isn’t saying whether or not he’s been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Instead, Carolina’s new starting quarterback said his focus is on making “smart decisions” as he tries to resurrect his NFL career. The 24-year-old Darnold raised some eyebrows in June when he said on...
NFLwcn247.com

Darnold under spotlight as Panthers enter Year 2 under Rhule

All eyes will be on quarterback Sam Darnold as the Carolina Panthers open training camp on July 27 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Jets castoff will look to get his career on track after going 13-25 in three seasons in New York. Darnold is essentially getting a two-year tryout with Carolina to claim its franchise QB spot that has gone unfilled since the departure of Cam Newton. Darnold has plenty to work with on offense, including running back Christian McCaffrey, 1,000-yard wide receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson and new tight end Dan Arnold. Rhule has gone out of the way not to put too much on Darnold.
NFLUSA Today

AP source: Panthers QB Darnold has had 2 vaccination shots

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has had two coronavirus vaccination shots and will be considered fully vaccinated on July 30, according to a person familiar with the situation. Darnold had his second shot on July 16 and will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days later, said...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 key results needed for a successful Sam Darnold season in 2021

What are some key results Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold needs to achieve in order to have a successful season in 2021?. The Carolina Panthers enter the new season with some of the same questions needing to be answered as they saw in 2020. One of those big questions this year – once again – surrounds the most important position on the field.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey decline comment on their vaccination status

Panthers players are checking in for training camp in Spartanburg, today. Some of the more-prominent members of the roster have been speaking with the media. The two most important players on offense this coming season will be new starting quarterback Sam Darnold and star running back Christian McCaffrey. The pair struck a bond over the offseason, celebrating their birthdays together and dining out in Charlotte hotspots. One thing they seem to have in common is their stance on vaccination disclosure. Both declined to comment on their status today while speaking with reporters unmasked.

