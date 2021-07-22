Jets Coach Greg Knapp Passes Away
Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has passed away. His agent, Jeff Sperbeck, announced the tragic news this evening (per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver on Twitter). We learned earlier this week that Knapp was battling life-threatening injuries after being involved in a bicycle accident. The 58-year-old was riding his bike when he was struck by a motorist in California. Knapp never regained consciousness following the accident. According to an ESPN report, the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with police, and drugs and/or alcohol were not believed to be a factor.www.profootballrumors.com
Comments / 0