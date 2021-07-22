Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

3 indicted for attempted murder and assault of an Illinois police officer during traffic stop

By Josh Campbell
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A routine traffic stop in a Chicago suburb turned violent after a driver and two passengers allegedly assaulted the police officer by beating and strangling him. On Wednesday, Aurora, Illinois, officials announced that Sheba Taylor, 26, Jennifer Taylor, 24, and Paul Sherrod Taylor, 28, had been indicted by a grand jury on charges that included felony attempted murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 59

CNN

CNN

596K+
Followers
89K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Kane County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Kane County, IL
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Aurora Police#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
CNN

Man arrested in Houston road rage killing

CNN — The man suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old who was a passenger in a vehicle on the way home from a Houston Astros baseball game last month has surrendered to authorities, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday. Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is charged with felony murder in...
Posted by
CNN

Texas city hits the ground to increase vaccinations

With the pace of inoculations slowing, Austin, Texas, is scrambling to get more shots in arms, dedicating personnel at sites across the city – vet clinics, churches, rec centers, construction sites, homeless shelters – just to vaccinate 10, 15 or 20 people at a time. CNN’s Ed Lavandera reports.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

The tragedy of Covid victims who said no to the vaccine

(CNN) — They didn't have to die. This is the terrible truth of America's new pandemic battlefront, as the malicious, highly infectious Delta variant surges, targeting millions who sadly left it too late to protect themselves with safe, free and effective vaccines. Michael Freedy, a Las Vegas father of five,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
CNN

Here's how schools should handle a Covid-19 outbreak, experts say

Getting children back in classrooms has been a top priority for the United States – but if a coronavirus outbreak were to happen within a school, how should schools respond?. Drew Charter School in Atlanta kicked off the new school year last week and already has reported initially nine students and five staff testing positive for Covid-19, and more than 100 students at the school are in quarantine, Peter McKnight, the head of the school, said Friday. Only one of the five staff members who tested positive had been vaccinated, he said.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

New York City will require proof of vaccination at gyms, restaurants and other indoor venues, mayor says. New York City will require proof of vaccination at many indoor places of business, including restaurants and gyms, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today. The program is called "The Key to NYC" pass,...

Comments / 59

Community Policy