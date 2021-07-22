Here are 3 Used Cars for ‘Stupid People’ According to Scotty Kilmer

You need to get it in on this ultra-rare prancing horse. Just 599 total 2011 Ferrari 599 GTOs were produced with a mere 125 created for the United States market, and Ferrari of Newport Beach has one waiting on you. Making this even more exclusive and rare is the fact that it's a coupe, and one of only 125 ever made. This example is basically brand new with only 1,947 miles on the clock - it's just past the break-in period. If this 599 GTO tops your dream car list, it is listed at $799,800.