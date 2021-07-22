Alva School Board to discuss hiring of interim high school principal

With classes set to begin Aug. 12 in the Alva Public Schools, time is running out to select a new high school principal. The Alva Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday, July 27, at 5 p.m. in the office of the superintendent. A closed executive session will be held to discuss the employment of a high school interim principal for the 2021-2022 school year. There will not be a vote on the topic when the meeting returns to open session. The executive session is the only item on the agenda.