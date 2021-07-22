Cancel
By Arden Chaffee
alvareviewcourier.com
 11 days ago

Hearing the rooster crow to start the morning was common in the early days. Chickens were a main course in many homes when I was growing up and many Alvans raised their own in backyard pens. I’m not talking nuggets, boneless wings, or breast patties, but good old chicken-on-the bone.

