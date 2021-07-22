A time for hope
The ticking clock above the door in my office is louder than normal today. Of course, that’s not true, as much as my awareness of its ticking has been raised. I have a short to-do list to conquer before I can leave and mentally prepare for the Red Sox-Yankees baseball games, scheduled to be played tonight, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday. Yes, my favorite team, the Boston Red Sox, is hanging onto first place by a thread and they face their greatest rival four times in four days starting today.www.alvareviewcourier.com
