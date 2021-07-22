Cancel
Let's read the Bible

By Kim Barker
 11 days ago

This week we will go back to Psalms and read chapters 51 through 100. Some of these were written by David, some by others. They are songs and prayers from the heart. Joy and rejoicing are mentioned many times. Asking God to “hear my prayer” is also common. In all of these psalms there is no doubt that the writer knows that God is in charge and man is not.

