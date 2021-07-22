San Francisco's new trash can prototypes cost $20,000 each

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco is upgrading its green trash canisters citywide with new models costing $20,000 per prototype, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

On Wednesday, a committee on the city's Board of Supervisors advanced a proposal for a pilot program with 15 trash can prototypes. The proposal reached the full board ahead of a vote next Tuesday.

Supervisor Matt Haney said the higher price tag of $20,000 would be "ridiculous" to adopt, but he agreed to advance the proposal to prevent further delays.

For reference, the old, green trash cans cost over $1,200 each in 2018. These were deployed in more than 3,000 locations since 1993, but city officials and residents say they are ineffective at holding waste.

The Department of Public Works has worked for three years on a new prototype. Now, there are three trash can finalists — all sleek and with a silver finish. The department will begin testing five of each design next week. They also plan to test some mass-produced designs.

During Wednesday's meeting, Public Works acting director Alaric Degrafinried acknowledged the hefty prototype cost. However, they worked with a designer on a custom-made prototype to bring the best functioning and most durable design possible to the public.

While the prototypes are expensive, Public Works reassured the public the new design will cost $2,000 to $4,000 each.

Meanwhile, mass-produced cans cost an estimated $2,000 to $3,000.

The city is expected to buy 15 of the best-designed trash can. Testing the winner on the streets will begin in November and conclude in January 2022.

Haney told the Chronicle that he plans to meet with the Department of Public Works to try to lower costs, which might mean the proposal could be sent back to the committee instead of the full board next week.