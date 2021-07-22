Murat Gassiev Blasts Out Michael Wallisch in Four
Slowly getting into his best shape, Murat "Iron" Gassiev made the successful second step as a heavyweight by stopping huge German counterpart Michael Wallisch in four rounds at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia. Gassiev vs. Wallisch was the main event of a multi-fight card, promoted by Russian top promoter Vladimir Hryunov in association with the Ural Boxing Promotions and Patriot Boxing Promotions, and co-organized by the Russian Boxing Federation and Ren-TV channel.www.boxingscene.com
