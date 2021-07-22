Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Murat Gassiev Blasts Out Michael Wallisch in Four

By Alexey Sukachev
Boxing Scene
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlowly getting into his best shape, Murat "Iron" Gassiev made the successful second step as a heavyweight by stopping huge German counterpart Michael Wallisch in four rounds at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia. Gassiev vs. Wallisch was the main event of a multi-fight card, promoted by Russian top promoter Vladimir Hryunov in association with the Ural Boxing Promotions and Patriot Boxing Promotions, and co-organized by the Russian Boxing Federation and Ren-TV channel.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Murat Gassiev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Stalking#Combat#German#Russian#Patriot Boxing Promotions#Ren Tv#Wba#Ossetian#Asian#Wbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Russia
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Ex-champ Gassiev in action Thursday

Former WBA and IBF cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev (27-1, 20 KOs), now competing at heavyweight, takes on Michael Wallisch (22-4, 15 KOs) on Thursday at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia. The ten-rounder will be for the vacant WBA Asia title. The card also features Olympic medalists Mikhail...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Murat Gassiev Aims To Fight in 2-3 Months, Says Goal is Heavyweight Title

Former cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev of Russia will have the next fight in two to three months, according to promoter Vladimir Hryunov. On Thursday night, Gassiev won his second bout in the heavyweight division. He picked up the Asian championship of the World Boxing Association (WBA) when he stopped German contender Michael Wallisch in the fourth round in Moscow, Russia.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Stunned By ‘Medical Emergency’ In Bellator Video

Bellator 263 saw a really scare moment as during the matchup of Gadzhi Rabadanov Vs Daniel Carey, Rabadanov knocked out Carey in violent fashion, hitting many follow-up shots as well. This left Carey unconscious and a stretcher had to be signaled well after refree Frank Trigg has to jump in and get involved. This Bellator fighter death claim was revealed.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib ‘Dream Fight’ Demand To Dana White Leaks

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of mixed martial arts and the UFC’s most iconic names, where prior to his retirement here he was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. In a recently released video clip by ES News, former Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Plant, Charlo-Castano, Mike Tyson, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as the failed negotiations for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant, the unification between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano, the style of heavyweight great Mike Tyson, and much more. Blessings to you Breadman. I started re-watching Mike Tysons...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Trainer Prides Himself On Effective Pad Work: We're Not Trying To Be Roger and Floyd Mayweather

Malik Scott wants to make sure that nobody mistakes his pad work with the flashy yet ineffective variety that racks up likes and retweets. (photo by Ryan Hafey) In recent months, the former heavyweight and current trainer has popped up on social media feeds working the mitts with his top client, former heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder. The videos have prompted some critics to point out that the boxing staple would not help Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) in his forthcoming third rematch against Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), pencilled in for Oct. 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (The fight was rescheduled from the original date on July 24 after Fury tested positive for Covid-19).
UFCMMA Fighting

Sean Strickland punishes Uriah Hall over five rounds to win lopsided decision in UFC Vegas 33 main event

Sean Strickland doesn’t seem to care much about rankings but he just proved he’s one of the best middleweights in the sport with his win in the UFC Vegas 33 main event. Over five rounds, Strickland was just relentless while going after Uriah Hall with punches in bunches and absolutely battering him with combinations without ever really slowing down. While Strickland wasn’t able to get the stoppage, he put on a showcase with his striking attacks as he outclassed a devastating knockout artist in his own right in Hall.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Tim Bradley Backs Gervonta Davis To Stops Ryan Garcia

Two division champion Timothy Bradley is backing Gervonta Davis to stops Ryan Garcia in a battle of undefeated up-and-coming stars. Davis and Garcia have been trading words since last year. Garcia saw action back in January, when he picked up the biggest win of his career when he knocked out...
UFCMMA Fighting

Justin Gaethje: Michael Chandler ‘talking out of his ass’ on ducking allegations

Justin Gaethje is firing back at Michael Chandler’s claim he’s ducked several fights. Gaethje responded on Wednesday to a recent video where Chandler said the former interim UFC lightweight champ was “asked to fight me three or four different times” and had “declined” every time. “[Michael Chandler] is talking out...
mymmanews.com

Michael Chandler claims Justin Gaethje has declined his fight offer ‘three or four times’

Michael Chandler is the new guy in the UFC lightweight division but he might be making the most noise. He had a dominant career in Bellator before making the deep dive into the most stacked division in the UFC. Chandler is coming off his first loss in the organization when now champ, Charles Oliveira, took him out in the second round of UFC 262. Chandler is still determined to make it to the top of the 155 pounds division and on the way are some straight-up killers. Among these killers is Justin Gaethje, who has not fought since October of 2020, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Sandy Ryan Outclasses Kirstie Bavington, Wins Decision Over Six

Sandy Ryan won the opening bout of Fight Camp as she outclassed Kirstie Bavington in a six-twos on her professional debut. It was a damp start to Eddie Hearn’s summer festival of boxing in his old back garden in Essex, which marked his first UK show since switching broadcasters to DAZN.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Keyshawn Davis Beats Gabil Mamedov, Secures Fourth Medal For U.S. Boxing Team

Keyshawn Davis once again powered his way to victory. This one takes him all the way to the medal round. Long regarded as the U.S. men's team's best shot at winning, Davis is now one fight away from fighting for that prize. The 22-year-old southpaw advanced to the semifinal round of the Tokyo Olympics following a split decision win over Gabil Mamedov (ROC).

Comments / 0

Community Policy