Murat Gassiev Blasts Out Michael Wallisch in Four

Michael Chandler is the new guy in the UFC lightweight division but he might be making the most noise. He had a dominant career in Bellator before making the deep dive into the most stacked division in the UFC. Chandler is coming off his first loss in the organization when now champ, Charles Oliveira, took him out in the second round of UFC 262. Chandler is still determined to make it to the top of the 155 pounds division and on the way are some straight-up killers. Among these killers is Justin Gaethje, who has not fought since October of 2020, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.