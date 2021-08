During the regular season, I post up a weekly division snapshot. I find it valuable to see how the New Jersey Devils in the week in terms of results alongside the other teams in their division. While playoff formats, division names, and even the teams have changed, one thing has remained consistent: How you do in the standings matters. Even when it does not seem so, such as early in the season. The snapshot works on the idea that pay attention regularly to the standings is a good indicator as to whether a fan should feel good about their team or whether they need to start worrying or demanding change or accepting it is a lost season.