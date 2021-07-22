Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon GO Battle League Ssn 8: Great League Remix Meta July 2021

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGO Battle League Season Eight has begun in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has switched over to Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. This time around, though, there is another option: Great League Remix. Great League Remix bans the Top 20 most-used species. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League Remix bouts right now.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssn#Pok Mon Go Battle League#Great League Remix Meta#Pvp#Focus Blast#Psycho Cut#Bubble Beam#Ice Beam#Umbreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Remix
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mega Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

Gengar is currently in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. With GO Fest 2021 wrapped, we can switch our focus to raiding this Ghost/Poison-type Mega Evolved Pokémon. With this guide, you can build a team of the best counters and understand Gengar's Shiny rate. Top Mega Gengar Counters. Pokebattler, which calculates...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

What Time Does League of Legends Patch 11.15 Go Live?

Patch 11.15 for League of Legends is soon approaching and will have a small number of adjustments for champions on its deadline of the projected July 21 release. What Time Does League of Legends Patch 11.15 Go Live?. Another patch Wednesday is coming and Patch 11.15 will serve as a...
Video GamesSlate

Pokémon Go Is Still Great, Actually

For those who remember Pokémon Go as nothing more than the biggest fad of Summer 2016—or even just the inspiration behind some Hilary Clinton cringe—I have some news for you: The mobile game is still popular, still fun, and still worth playing. Like many fads do, Pokémon Go became huge...
Video GamesTom's Guide

How to battle in Pokémon Go: PvP, battle rewards and more

Mastering how to battle in Pokémon Go will help you get the most out of the game. Participating in a battle can result in multiple rewards, including but not limited to gaining Stardust, Rare Candy and even increasing your chance of getting a Sinnoh Stone. Battling is one of the...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Pokémon UNITE Like League of Legends?

Pokémon UNITE is The Pokémon Company's newest game in its franchise, and it now hits the MOBA scene. As the powerhouse MOBA of League of Legends is the gold standard for the genre, it begs the question, does Pokémon UNITE play like League of Legends?. Is Pokémon UNITE Like League...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Best Pokemon for the Ultra League Remix in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Ultra League Remix is a brand new take on a familiar challenge in the Go Battle League, meaning Trainers will have to rethink their usual strategy in order to rise to the top of the ranks. As the Ultra League once again comes back into rotation in Season...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Pokémon Go developer battling to overturn false ban wave

Pokémon Go developer Niantic is battling to overturn a wave of false account bans. The game's anti-cheat system appears to have incorrectly flagged numerous player accounts for using "third-party applications" - AKA cheating software. Last night, after Eurogamer flagged the bans to Niantic, the developer acknowledged the problem and said...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Events For August 2021 Include GO Battle Night

Niantic has announced what appears to be a partial slate of events for August 2021 in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what's to come. Niantic posted the following announcement over at the official Pokémon GO blog:. Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time: Dialga will disrupt the flow of time!...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Samurai Warriors 5 (Nintendo Switch)

The first Musou-style game I ever played was Warriors Orochi III Hyper on the Wii U, and I had a great time with it. Unfortunately, none of the Warriors games I’ve played since then were quite able to recreate the same level of fun…until now. Samurai Warriors 5 is a great game.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best Pokemon Nintendo Switch games, ranked

The world of Pokemon is always a lovely place to spend a day with, and while we all wish it was real, the next best thing is to play the games on the Nintendo Switch. The best Pokemon Nintendo Switch games exude the personality of the series and bring a unique charm that other franchises wish they could. Pika-t-this list and find yourself on a Pokemon journey sometime soon.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

What Is The Shiny Rate For Wild Spawns In Pokémon GO?

For years, many have accepted at face value that a wild Pokémon's Shiny rate is one in 450. This comes from a 2018 study done by the popular Silph Road researchers. However, what many do not know is that the Silph Road updated these findings in 2020 with new data that suggests a different rate. Let's take a look at what they've posted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy