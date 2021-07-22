Rowan sweeps Post 87 in playoff series

GRANITE QUARRY — Rowan County Post 342 scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to beat High Point Post 87, 9-8, in American Legion playoff baseball Wednesday at Staton Field.

Rowan won the best-of-three series 2-0 and advanced to the Area III championship against Kannapolis, which also won both of its games against Randolph County in the other semifinal, and the state tournament.

The HiToms finished with a 12-6 overall record, tying with Randolph for the Area III North title at 8-2.

Gavin Sentell had two hits and three RBIs to lead Post 87, while Jacobi Hooks had two hits and two RBIs.

The HiToms scored two runs in the third, three in the sixth and three in the seventh. Rowan, after scoring one in the first, answered with two in the third, one in the fourth and four in the sixth before scoring the walk-off run in the seventh.