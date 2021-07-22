Cancel
Rockers drop series finale

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 11 days ago

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers built a 6-1 lead and held on for a 6-4 win over the Rockers on Thursday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

High Point catcher Michael Gulino recorded his first multi-hit game for the Rockers, collecting two hits including a double. Jerry Downs had two hits and scored two of High Point’s four runs.

Tommy Lawrence went 6 1/3 innings for the Rockers and took the loss. He struck out six

High Point, which went 2-1 in the series, drops to 25-25. Lancaster improves to 24-26.

Lancaster took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run bunt single. The Barnstormers added a run in the third on an RBI groundout and another in the fifth on a solo homer.

In the sixth, the Rockers put runners on first and second when Downs singled and Jared Mitchell walked. Giovanny Alfonzo singled to center to score Downs and extended Alfonzo’s consecutive game hitting streak to nine straight.

In the seventh, Lancaster added a run on a RBI double.

In the top of the eighth, the Rockers used an error, a single and a hit by pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Alonzo knocked in Cardullo on a ground out to first base. James McOwen hit a ball that was mishandled by the first baseman and bounded into the right field corner to score Mitchell and Downs to make it 6-4.

On Wednesday, Stephen Cardullo hit a two-run homer as the Rockers prevailed, 6-3.

Michael Russell added three hits including a pair of doubles to High Point’s 10-hit attack. Daniel James earned his first save as a Rocker by pitching a three-up, three-down inning in the ninth.

High Point jumped on top in the fourth when Downs, Stuart Levy and McOwen led off the frame with singles to load the bases. Alfonzo grounded to Lancaster second baseman Blake Allemand who tried to shuffle the ball to second but threw it away, allowing Downs and Levy to score and stake the Rockers to a 2-0 lead.

High Point went up 3-0 when Russell doubled to lead off the third and scored on a double by Downs.

The Barnstormers scored one in the third and one in the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, Russell led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Cardullo. Downs was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Levy who flew out to left with Russell trotting home on the sacrifice fly for a 4-2 advantage.

The Rockers increased their lead to 6-2 in the seventh when Russell singled and Cardullo followed with his seventh homer of the year off the left field foul pole.

The Barnstormers cut the lead to 6-3 with a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Rockers’ starter Ricky Knapp went six innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six and walking none. Knapp became the first four-game winner for the Rockers as his record moved to 4-3.

High Point will now head to Waldorf, Maryland, where they will start a three-game set with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

