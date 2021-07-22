Cancel
NHL

Golden Knights release full 2021-22 game schedule

By Justin Emerson
Las Vegas Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Knights aren’t the new kid on the NHL block anymore. They will start their 2021-22 season with the only team younger than them. Vegas will host the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural game on Oct. 12 at T-Mobile Arena, part of the 82-game regular season schedule announced today. After COVID-19...

#San Jose#The Golden Knights#Kraken#T Mobile Arena#Sharks#N Y Islanders#Montreal Sun#Minnesota Sat#Detroit Sat#Arizona Sun#Philadelphia Sun#N Y Rangers Sun#Nashville Thu#N Y Rangers Sat#Tampa Bay#Buffalo Fri Sat#Anaheim Sun#Pittsburgh Sun#Florida Sat#Seattle Sun
