Severe Weather Statement issued for Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Flagler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FLAGLER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
