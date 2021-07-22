Cancel
Taylor County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Taylor by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Taylor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN TAYLOR COUNTY UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Perry, moving south at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Perry, Pinland, Lake Bird, Iddo, Secotan, Boyd, Foley, Perry-Foley Airport, Bucell Junction, Hampton Springs, Shady Grove and Fenholloway.

