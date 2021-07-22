Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOWMAN...WESTERN HETTINGER...EASTERN SLOPE AND WESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0