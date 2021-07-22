Cancel
NFL

Arizona Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins says he might retire in response to the NFL’s new COVID-19 vaccine policy

By Geoffrey C. Arnold
The Oregonian
 11 days ago
Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t like the NFL’s new rules regarding COVID-19 and unvaccinated players. The NFL issued a memo Thursday saying that teams could be forced to forfeit games if they have a COVID-19 outbreak involving unvaccinated players. In addition, players from both teams wouldn’t receive game checks, the offending team would be responsible for covering lost revenue from the game and subject to additional discipline from the commissioner.

We are the #1 news source in the PNW.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
